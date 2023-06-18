Leicester street stabbing victim named by police
A man who died in a street stabbing in Leicester has been named.
Liam Waldron, 47, was pronounced deceased shortly after emergency services arrived on Gipsy Road at about midday on Thursday, police said.
On Thursday evening, a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.
A 64-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice has been released under investigation.
A 66-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released with no further action to be taken.
In a statement, Mr Waldron's relatives said: "As a family we are all grieving at the loss of Liam and we respectfully ask for privacy while the investigation is ongoing."
Det Ch Insp Mark Sinski, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: "My most sincere condolences go out to Mr Waldron's family and loved ones at this time.
"We owe it to them to find out who was responsible for his death and our investigation is continuing.
"We are continuing to speak to a number of people in connection with the incident. I am continuing to ask for anyone who may be able to help, but has not yet contacted police, to come forward."
