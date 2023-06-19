Leicester: Pub faces closure threat over police complaints
A Leicester city centre pub could lose its licence after police raised concerns about repeated breaches.
Church Gate Restaurant, on Church Gate, was given a final warning in September over repeated incidents of anti-social activity and licence breaches.
But police said since this they found the pub serving after hours, lacking a doorman and the owner apparently drunk.
In response owner Yoseif Estifanos said police were "lazily choosing to pass the buck" over public order issues.
A report to the city council said a police sergeant responding to a separate issue just weeks after the final warning found Estifanos's "Speech seemed slurred and that he was struggling to complete the most basic of tasks and retain information. Mr Estifanos was also struggling to stand up straight and seemed unsteady on his feet.".
In February a licensing compliance check after 23:00 on a Saturday night found there was no member of staff on the front door, in breach of its conditions.
According to police, Mr Estifanos said the bouncer had called in sick and also rejected advice to close for the night.
Training concerns
Police had also reported a number of occasions when music could be heard playing from the premises some distance away and times when the venue had been open and serving customers later than the permitted hours - once people were seen entering and leaving four hours later.
Concerns were also raised that not all staff had been fully trained, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Mr Estifanos said in an email sent to both the council and the LDRS he hoped the council would support him in keeping his business open.
"Since the reported issues with police," he said, "I have now been strict in controlling any anti-social behaviour, noises or any issues that might affect the business, the neighbourhood, the public peace and sense of security."
He also accused the police and council of failing to do their job in protecting the area, and instead "lazily choosing to pass the buck" to "honest small business owners" who are just trying to run their businesses.
The report will be considered by the city council's licensing committee on Monday.
