Solar panel canopies placed on Leicester car park
Solar panels able to produce energy for 20 households for a year have been installed at a car park in Leicester.
Two canopies with about 360 sqm of solar panels have been put in Newarke Street car park by Leicester City Council, which says the move will make carbon savings of about 19 tonnes.
The £267,400 costs came from the authority and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).
It comes as the council tries to save money and cut energy costs.
Last year St Margaret's bus station reopened with similar environmental measures added, while the council has successfully applied for £4m of match-funding from the ERDF on projects to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
Adam Clarke, deputy city mayor for climate, economy and culture, said the panels " enable electricity production in spaces which are open to the air and sunshine, as well protecting parked vehicles from the weather".
"With energy prices currently so high, this is a sound investment in generating our own clean energy, using buildings and infrastructure that we already operate," he said.
