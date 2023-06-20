E-scooter rider seriously injured in crash with car in Leicester
An e-scooter rider has been seriously injured in a crash in Leicester.
Police said they were called to Evesham Road, off Narborough Road, at 04:00 BST on Tuesday, to reports that the rider had been struck by a car which then left the scene.
The area, and nearby Roundhay Road, has been cordoned off while Leicestershire Police investigates.
The force said the e-scooter rider had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
It has asked anyone who witnessed the crash, or has information about it, to contact them.
