Man arrested after e-scooter rider critically hurt in crash in Leicester
- Published
A man has been arrested after a suspected hit-and-run left an e-scooter rider critically injured.
Police received reports the rider, a man aged in his 20s, was struck by a car in Evesham Road, Leicester, at 04:00 BST on Tuesday.
The car left the scene and a 32-year-old driver was later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop.
He remains in custody and is being questioned by Leicestershire Police.
The e-scooter rider remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Detectives said they had recovered a silver Audi A3, but urged anyone who saw this car in the area at the time of the crash to contact the force.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.