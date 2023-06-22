Blaby district: Bin workers announce four days of strike action over pay
Bin workers for Blaby District Council have announced strike action over four weeks in a dispute over pay.
The GMB Union said around 50 of the council's refuse collectors and grounds maintenance staff would take industrial action on 28 June and the following three Wednesdays.
The council has warned the walkout could lead to disrupted collections.
It said it was discussing steps to try to keep disruption to residents and staff to a minimum.
The union wants a 15% pay rise for Blaby staff on top of a potential £1,925 increase on offer nationally.
The council said that was "unaffordable and unachievable".
GMB bosses said staff were struggling with the cost of living, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Local organiser Dave Warwick said: "Strike action is always a last resort, but our members are tired of being ignored by council top brass.
"The council has failed to follow up on commitments, failed to offer negotiations and failed to get an offer on the table.
"Our members face the deepest cost of living crisis in a generation and all they are asking for is a pay packet that lets them raise a family and pay the bills.
"The council should urgently get around the table with an offer before it's too late."
Leader of the Conservative-run council Terry Richardson said: "As a council we will not be giving an additional local pay increase and see this strike action as pointless.
"A 15% pay increase on top of whatever is agreed nationally is not only unrealistic but unaffordable and unachievable for the local authority.
"We are pleased that a significant portion of the staff responsible for delivering these services are not party to the decision to take strike action and demonstrate their understanding that pay increases are negotiated at the national level."
But councillor Paul Hartshorn, from the council's Liberal Democrat group, said: "Like everyone I'm really disappointed we have got to a point where staff are going on strike.
"We need to recognise people are struggling to pay their increased fuel bills and their rapidly rising mortgage costs. People are not going on strike for no reason.
"It is an awful time of year to be doing it, because it is going to be warm and the rubbish is going to get smelly.
"The people who are striking are striking because they feel they are not getting respected and not getting the pay offer they deserve. It's one of the most vital and important roles within the council."