Leicestershire: Flash flooding prompts travel safety warning
Police are asking motorists to only travel "if absolutely necessary" after heavy rain led to flash flooding on roads.
Large amounts of surface water and a number of raised manhole covers were reported across Leicestershire on Thursday evening.
Gardens have been flooded and there are reports some homes have been affected.
Leicestershire Police said they were only attending calls where people needed rescuing or were at risk.
Amin Omar said his garden in Oadby started filling with water about 30 minutes after the rain started.
"At the back of our garden is a brook - it couldn't cope with that amount of water," he said.
Mr Omar said the water had not reached inside his house but he was aware of neighbours whose homes had flooded.
Posting on social media, police said: "Many roads are flooding/have large amounts of surface water and we are having numerous calls about manhole covers raised.
"Please drive safely, be careful."
Oadby and Wigston Borough Council said: "We're aware of significant flooding in parts of the borough.
"We advise to only travel when absolutely necessary.
"We expect flooded areas will subside but there will be surface water."
Flooding has also been reported in the Evington Road area of Leicester and in Fleckney.
Phil Morrish, a local weather expert, said Fleckney recorded "a whole months rainfall" between 16:00 and 18:00 BST.
The First Leicester bus operator said some services were unable to operate as normal.
