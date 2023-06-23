Whetstone: Murder arrest after woman found dead
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a property.
Leicestershire Police said officers went to Loughland Close in Whetstone after receiving a call about a woman at about 20:40 BST on Thursday.
A 40-year-old was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
A force spokesman said a 27-year-old man was detained at a house in Coventry and remained in custody for questioning.
Two men, aged 22 and 53, and a 19-year-old woman were also arrested at the same address on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
