Thousands attend Leicester parade in honour of armed forces
Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects in Leicester as a parade was held to mark Armed Forces Day.
Veterans, reserves and cadets were also among the crowds for the annual event, which culminated in a half-hour service at Green Dragon Square.
Formerly known as Veterans' Day, the event was first held in 2006.
Mike Kapur, the Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, said the parade was an important opportunity for the public to acknowledge those in service.
"I think sometimes it's easy to forget that one of the reasons that we can stay safe in this country is because we have armed forces who are prepared to stand and defend us when the need arises," he said.
"We sleep easy in our beds because of those brave men and women, and I think it's only right that we celebrate them today."