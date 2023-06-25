Whetstone: Further arrest in murder investigation
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender as police investigate the death of a woman.
Officers from Leicestershire Police were called to Loughland Close in Whetstone at about 20:40 BST on Thursday, where a 40-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 27-year-old man was detained at a house in Coventry and is still in police custody.
The force said a 35-year-old woman was also arrested in Coventry.
Three other people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender - two men, aged 22 and 53, and a 19-year-old woman - have been released under investigation.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
