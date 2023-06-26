Fire-damaged Loughborough Town Hall repair works begin
Repair work to the roof at Loughborough Town Hall, which was damaged in a fire, has begun.
The historic building reopened three weeks after a blaze began in a neighbouring bank.
Charnwood Borough Council said contractors would be carrying out inspections on the Grade II listed structure "in the coming weeks and make any necessary repairs".
Work is expected to be completed in the autumn, the authority said.
The town hall clock is due to be reconnected when roof repairs are completed.
In March, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was started accidentally, with parts of the building suffering smoke and water damage as a result.
Council leader Jewel Miah said: "The town hall is important to Loughborough's heritage and town centre economy, and I am pleased to see work is under way to make those final repairs."
