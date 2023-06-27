New Leicester river search for woman missing since 2006
- Published
New searches for a woman missing for 17 years are being carried out in the River Soar.
Malgorzata Wnuczek, then 27, was last seen catching a bus from her job at Peter Jackson Logistics in Sunningdale Road, Leicester, on 31 May 2006.
After a search earlier this month, police teams are returning to a stretch between Mill Lane and Upperton Road.
A 39-year-old man arrested in the Greater Manchester area on 6 June remains on police bail.
He was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
The current investigation involves officers from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) working alongside colleagues from Poland.
The last contact Ms Wnuczek, known by her family as Gosia, had with her loved ones was via text message on 29 May 2006, Leicestershire Police said.
Det Insp Jenni Heggs said: "As with the original search, we are looking for anything that could help us find out what happened to Malgorzata.
"This includes looking for any personal possessions or, potentially, a body.
"We've spoken to a number of people since our appeal earlier this month and I still believe that there are people living in Leicester's Polish community who know what happened to Malgorzata.
"Her family deserve to know what happened to her and I'd really urge anyone who thinks they have information, but has not yet contacted police, to come forward."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.