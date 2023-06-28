Blaby district: Bin workers strike begins in row over pay
- Published
More than 50 refuse collection workers have walked out in a dispute over pay in strike action lasting four weeks.
The GMB union said staff at Blaby District Council were struggling with the effects of the cost of living crisis and needed a 15% pay rise, which was rejected by the council.
Strikes are set to continue across the next three consecutive Wednesdays.
The council warned of disruption but urged residents to continue putting their refuse and recycling out.
It said the level of service on strike days would depend on the number of council staff available to work.
The council added that it would hire some agency staff, but it was limited in the amount it could employ.
Garden waste collections have been suspended on 29 June and 30 June to allow crews to catch up with any refuse and recycling that they were unable to collect from Wednesday.
The council advised residents to compact the waste in their garden waste bin, or take it to Leicestershire County Council's household waste site.
The union wants a 15% pay rise for Blaby staff on top of a potential £1,925 increase on offer nationally.
A spokesman said its members were "tired of being ignored by council top brass" and accused it of "failing to to follow up on commitments".
The council said the extra 15% was "unaffordable and unachievable".
Council leader Terry Richardson previously described the strike action as "pointless".
"We are pleased that a significant portion of the staff responsible for delivering these services are not party to the decision to take strike action and demonstrate their understanding that pay increases are negotiated at the national level," he said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.