Giant mural unveiled marking history of Leicester market
- Published
A large mural on the side of a building has been unveiled near Leicester's outdoor market showcasing its 700-year history.
The artwork, which overlooks Green Dragon Square, is part of the city council's £7.5m regeneration scheme.
It features images of suffragette Alice Hawkins, who would have given public speeches in the market.
Graffwerk, the team behind the mural, said: "The feedback so far has been incredible."
Local produce such as Stilton and Red Leicester cheeses are among the images on the mural.
Leicester Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said: "I'm very pleased that we are able to create such a stunning piece of public artwork.
"Leicester Market has been trading for over 700 years, during which it has played its part in many historic events, including the political gatherings of prime minister Ramsay Macdonald and Suffragette Alice Hawkins.
"The mural's images also evoke the long-lost historic landmarks which gave their name to the surrounding area, such as The Lion and Dolphin Inn and The Green Dragon."
