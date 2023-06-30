Metal detectorists find lost wedding ring in minutes
A man whose wedding ring slipped off his finger during a Tough Mudder race said he is delighted after detectorists helped find it.
Lee Armstrong noticed his ring was gone while running the obstacle course at Belvoir Castle on Saturday.
After he and wife Nicki issued a plea for help unearthing the treasured platinum band, BBC Radio Lincolnshire rallied detectorists to help relocate it.
It was found on Friday morning.
Ten metal detectorists were sent by the radio station to help with the effort to find the missing ring.
The Armstrongs, from Tutbury in Staffordshire, and their allies had only one hour to search the castle grounds, where it was discovered after only a few minutes of searching.
They said they did not expect to uncover the ring in such a short span of time, and thanked everyone who came to their aid.
"I'm stunned that we found it," said Mr Armstrong.
"In such a wide area to find this tiny little thing that's so precious to us - it's just incredible really."
Mrs Armstrong said she was "really chuffed" the search for the ring came to a happy ending.
"I'm just so, so pleased - I can't stop smiling," she said.
"I was hoping, but I didn't think we'd get it, and I'm delighted that we have."