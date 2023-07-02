Ibstock: Pub that illegally served drinkers in lockdown up for sale
A village pub in Leicestershire that illegally served customers during the first coronavirus lockdown has been put up for sale.
The landlord of The Boot Inn, Ibstock, breached rules eight times in the six weeks from the start of the lockdown in March 2020.
The council served a prohibition order and fined the landlord after drinkers were found in the cellar during a raid.
The pub, which is now closed, has been listed on the market for £325,000.
Restaurants and pubs were ordered to shut on 20 March, as part of the government's attempt to curb the spread of the virus.
During the first lockdown, Leicestershire Police issued several warnings to Gladstone Street pub after "regular activity" at the site.
At the time, the prohibition order that was given to the landlord was thought to be the first one issued in the county, according to North West Leicestershire District Council.
Matthew Phillips Surveyors, which is marketing the property, said the building has potential for pub use, as well as residential and commercial development.
