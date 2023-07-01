Ashby-de-la-Zouch's first Pride puts LGBTQ+ top of agenda - organiser
- Published
A town's first Pride event has put LGBTQ+ and minority groups "top of the agenda", its organisers have said.
Hundreds took part in the event in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, with shop and venues adorning windows with rainbow flags and hosting an array of events.
Organiser Callum Prince said he wanted to champion the area's "fantastic close-knit community".
He praised the "unbelievable" response, adding: "I'm flabbergasted at how many people have turned up."
He said activities in the town included a drag brunch, performances and displays by street and aerial artists and street stalls, which were all aimed to raise awareness of issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community.
Co-organiser Helen McArthur said the town's businesses had "got completely behind it" and "everybody had a smile on their face".
Mr Prince said that "sometimes in market towns, there can be a stigma that means that LGBTQ+ and minority groups can be forgotten".
"Ashby is not like that," he said.
"We put our community at the top of the agenda and this is what today is about."
He added that he and the other organisers had already started planning for the 2024 event.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.