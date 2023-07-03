Leicestershire solar farm to power 8,000 homes - developers
- Published
A new solar farm will generate enough electricity to power 8,000 homes per year, its developers have said.
About 47,000 panels will be placed across six fields at Hill Farm near Earl Shilton and Thurlaston after Blaby District Council approved the plans.
The farm's owner said the additional income from the scheme would ensure "financial viability" of the site.
The council said the environmental benefits would outweigh the "visual harm" of the panels.
Hill Farm Solar Ltd has sought permission to keep the project running for 40 years from the date the first electricity produced leaves the site, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It added that the panels would cover a stretch of 89 acres (36 hectares) and would generate enough electricity to power 8,000 homes a year.
Senior planning officer Helen Wallis added that, though there would be some harm in terms of the visual impact of the site, these would be "outweighed by the significant environmental benefits".
The wildflower planting and new trees and hedges would also improve the quality of the soil, a report said.
The complex will take 28 weeks to build and the developer said construction traffic would stick to main roads and not use narrow countryside lanes.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.