Malgorzata Wnuczek: Nothing found in river search for missing woman

Malgorzata Wnuczek was last seen in Leicester on 31 May 2006

Police investigating the disappearance of a woman 17 years ago said nothing of interest to the investigation was found during a recent river search.

Malgorzata Wnuczek was last seen catching a bus from work in Sunningdale Road, Leicester, on 31 May 2006.

A search of the River Soar took place last month around Mill Lane bridge after a man was arrested in connection with the case.

Leicestershire Police said enquiries were continuing.

