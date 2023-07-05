Malgorzata Wnuczek: Nothing found in river search for missing woman
- Published
Police investigating the disappearance of a woman 17 years ago said nothing of interest to the investigation was found during a recent river search.
Malgorzata Wnuczek was last seen catching a bus from work in Sunningdale Road, Leicester, on 31 May 2006.
A search of the River Soar took place last month around Mill Lane bridge after a man was arrested in connection with the case.
Leicestershire Police said enquiries were continuing.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.