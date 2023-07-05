Goose rescued after falling through Leicestershire cattle grid

Goose stuck in cattle gridRSPCA
The stricken goose was spotted by a dog walker having a gander through the cattle grid

A young goose in Leicestershire was left in a flap after falling through a cattle grid at a farm.

The RSPCA said they were called to Glen Road in Little Stretton at about 06:30 BST on 26 June after a dog walker spotted a small group of Canada geese congregating around the grid.

Inspector Herchy Boal was able to free the startled bird through the grid and allow it to rejoin its flustered flock.

She said it suffered only superficial grazes to a wing.

RSPCA
RSPCA Inspector Herchy Boal said it was "a tight squeeze" but she managed to free the bird

Despite ending up "absolutely covered in mud and blood", Ms Boal said rescuing the panicking goose was "the best way to start the day".

"It was very difficult to reach the poor bird and every time I tried to get near him he would panic and thrash around," she said.

"Finally, I managed to grab him and hold his wings together and coax him out through the bars.

"It was a tight squeeze, but I eventually managed to bring the goose to safety."

