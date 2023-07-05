NHS 75: Long-serving staff in the East Midlands share their memories
As the NHS celebrates 75 years, four people from the East Midlands talk about their passion for the health service.
That includes Hazel Williams who has worked for University Hospitals of Leicester (UHL) since 1968 and is it's longest-serving member of staff.
She was selected to attend, along with 1,500 other members of NHS staff from across the country, royalty and politicians, a special service at Westminster Abbey, in London, to mark the anniversary of the institution.
'I wouldn't be there if I didn't love it'
Ms Williams started as a technologist at Leicester Royal Infirmary in 1968 and officially retired in 2013, but still works in the NHS part-time.
The 77-year-old has undertook a number of roles during her 55 years in Leicester's hospitals including working in Nuclear Medicine, as well as being part of the development of a ground-breaking cardiac tracer.
She said she was proud to have worked on many ground-breaking projects during her career.
"When I started there was no nuclear medicine," she said.
"The scanner came just after I arrived and we pulled it out of a box and looked at the instructions.
"It was very much ground-breaking.
"The job has been fantastic to me. I wouldn't still be there if I didn't love it."
Ms Williams said she was "amazed and shocked" to receive the invitation to the celebrations, adding: "I thought it was a prank.
"I feel absolutely honoured and privileged.
"I was slightly aghast as I'm the longest serving member of UHL. Everybody says that's 'a massive achievement'."
She added the NHS was "fantastic... and relies on people, team work, kindness and caring and we've got that by spades".
'It's been wonderful'
Rita Archer started volunteering at Royal Derby Hospital in 1973, alongside a full-time teaching assistant job at a local school.
She said her first task was to arrange a jumble sale where she remembers accidentally selling the organiser's coat, adding he "took it very well".
The 80-year-old, from Stenson Fields, who said a home nursing course "spurred me on" to volunteer further, works at the hospital shops.
She said she "really would miss" offering her time to the health service as she enjoys spending time with people.
"I like to feel that we are very important to people for different reasons," she said.
"If you're ill on the ward, not everyone has regular visitors and we do operate a trolley service, which gives them someone to talk to."
Mrs Archer said over the 50 years she has "enjoyed every moment of it".
"It's been wonderful," she said. "I've certainly gained more than I've given out to the hospital."
She added she was one of 135 volunteers at the city hospital and hoped more people could offer a few hours a week.
'This is your future girl'
Helen Jacques started her career with the NHS when she was only 16 and before Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) was built in the 1970s.
She said it was "very strict, but very wonderful" to be working for the NHS back then.
"The eye hospital was the most wonderful place I have every worked in," she said.
"I remember when I was 17, being asked to look over to the Queen's as it was being built and being told 'This is your future girl.'"
The 69-year-old, who has been with the service for 53 years, said during her nurse training there was a curfew for when they had to return to their accommodation.
"If you weren't in by 10pm, the door was locked," she said. "So we came up with lots of ideas to get into the nurse's home.
"But when it failed, we would go up to the police station and they would let us sleep in the cells."
'One big family'
Sue Clark is a ward receptionist on the Children's Intensive Care unit at the Queen's Medical Centre, in Nottingham.
The 75-year-old said she retired when she was 60, but decided to return because she "missed helping people and the team so much".
"Parents are very distressed when their child goes into intensive care," she said.
"Last week, I gave a grandmother a hug and made her a cup of tea. It does count for a lot."
Ms Clark, who has worked in the NHS for 32 years, said they are "one big family", adding the hospital was "like a second home".
"No matter what role you are in at the QMC, you are part of a team," she said.
"We always support one another and it makes it all worth while."
She said although the hospital environment could be "incredibly stressful at times", the care and medicine has "got better" over the years.
"It's the best thing we can have in the country and we help people," she added.
