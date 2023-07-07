Leicestershire: Street light dimming consultation begins
Leicestershire residents are being invited to have their say on plans to dim street lights earlier in the day.
The county council has launched a consultation on cutting lighting levels to 30% from 20:00 each night.
It needs to save more than £500,000 in the street lighting department over the next four years, a recent report said.
Last month the council's cabinet agreed dimming most of the lights earlier carried the least risk while allowing the savings to be made.
If approved the changes could come in by the end of the year
Currently, many residential areas are lit at 50% brightness between 20:00 and 22:00, at which points it drops to 30%.
The council is now getting residents involved, seeking their opinions on the plan and asking them where they feel there should be exceptions.
It also said it would be working closely with the emergency services as the scheme takes shape.
The consultation can be found on the Leicestershire County Council website.
