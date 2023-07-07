Blaby bin workers to walk out for three weeks over pay
- Published
Refuse collection workers in Leicestershire are planning to strike for three weeks as part of an ongoing pay dispute.
The GMB union said 50 of its members were expected to join the latest strike action between 1 and 18 August.
The union said it came after attempts to initiate negotiations with Blaby District Council were ignored.
The authority said it could not legally negotiate while negotiations at a national level were taking place.
The latest industrial action will follow an ongoing strike in which refuse workers are walking out for three consecutive Wednesdays.
The GMB union has asked for a 15% pay rise for workers on top of a potential £1,925 increase on offer nationally.
"Blaby's refuse workers are only asking for a wage that lets them raise a family and pay the bills," a spokesperson said.
'Draconian action'
Blaby District Council said the additional pay increase would equate to about an extra £4,000 for each employee.
It said a pay increase like this would have to be reflected across all members of staff, leading to "a huge and unaffordable" pay rise bill for the council.
Council leader Terry Richardson has asked GMB officials to "see sense" and call off strike action.
"I do not understand why the GMB have announced such draconian action," he said.
"I feel sorry for our residents who are feeling the brunt of this strike with disruption to their bin collection services which will get worse.
"We will make plans to minimise disruption for residents, however, clearly, given the scope of this announcement more disruption must be expected."