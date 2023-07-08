Loughborough: Arrests after cyclist dies in reported hit-and-run
Three people have been arrested after a cyclist died in a reported hit-and-run incident.
Officers were called to Ling Road, Loughborough, at 20:00 BST on Friday where the cyclist was found with serious injuries
Leicestershire Police said they later tracked down a silver Audi S3 which was reported to have left the scene.
A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A 40-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All three remain in custody, Leicestershire Police said.
The force is appealing for anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time, or anyone who saw a silver Audi S3 before or following the collision, to come forward.
