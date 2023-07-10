Knitted tribute to Lady Jane Grey at Leicestershire birthplace
A knitted postbox topper depicting Lady Jane Grey has gone on display to mark 470 years since she became Queen.
The latest creation by Syston Knitting Banxy has been displayed in Newtown Linford, near Leicestershire's Bradgate Park.
Lady Jane Grey - known as the Nine Days Queen - became the first reigning Queen of England on 10 July 1553.
Ruins of Bradgate House, the Tudor mansion where she was born, are inside the grounds of the park.
Lady Jane was only a teenager when her cousin King Edward VI died and she became Queen.
She was fifth in line to the throne but was chosen to prevent Mary I from being Queen because she was Catholic.
However, support for Lady Jane quickly fell apart.
She was persuaded to relinquish the crown and was replaced by Mary I after just nine days as Queen.
Soon after she was beheaded for high treason.
The Bradgate Park Trust was recently awarded £37,160 of funding from Historic England to prevent future deterioration to Lady Jane's birthplace.
Syston Knitting Banxy - whose identity has never been made public - said the postbox topper on Bradgate Road was dedicated to the people of the village.
