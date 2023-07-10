Leicester: Man appears in court to deny murder after stabbing
A man has appeared in court to deny murder after a fatal stabbing in Leicester.
Liam Waldron, 47, was found injured in Gipsy Road, shortly after 12:00 BST on Thursday 15 June.
Paramedics attempted to save Mr Waldron but he was pronounced dead shortly after they arrived.
Leighton Reid, 43, is charged with murdering Mr Waldron, and appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty.
Mr Reid, of Oxford Street, Syston, also denied a charge of possession of a bladed article.
A trial has been scheduled at the same court in January.
