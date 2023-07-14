TikTok murder trial: Jury retires to begin deliberations

Hashim Ijazuddin (left) and Saqib HussainLeicestershire Police
Mr Ijazuddin (left) and Mr Hussain died at the scene of the crash
By Liam Barnes
BBC News

The jury in a murder trial involving a TikTok influencer, her mother and six others has been sent out by a judge.

Mahek Bukhari, her mother Ansreen and six others deny killing 21-year-olds Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, who died in a crash in February 2022.

Prosecutors say their car was rammed off the A46 in Leicestershire to keep secret an affair between Ansreen Bukhari and Mr Hussain.

A trial has been taking place at Leicester Crown Court.

Jurors previously heard Mr Hussain had been demanding back up to £3,000 he had spent on dates with Mrs Bukhari, with a meeting arranged to hand over the cash.

Prosecutors said Mrs Bukhari and her daughter were actually planning to seize Mr Hussain's phone containing the explicit material.

Leicestershire Live/BPM Media
The prosecution claims the car carrying Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain was rammed off the road

CCTV footage from a supermarket car park in Leicester on the night the men died shows Mr Hussain and his friend never got out of their car.

The prosecution say this was because they became suspicious.

Instead, their Skoda Fabia left the car park, followed by a Seat Leon and Audi TT containing the defendants.

Mr Thompson said telematics from the Audi TT showed it had been travelling at about 100mph (161km/h) before the crash.

Helen Tipper
Front, from left: Ansreen Bukhari, Mahek Bukhari, Rekan Karwan, Raees Jamal with back, from left: Ameer Jamal, Sanaf Gulammustafa, Natasha Akhtar and Mohammed Patel

The eight defendants, all charged with murder, are:

  • Ansreen Bukhari, 46, of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent
  • Mahek Bukhari, 24, of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent
  • Rekan Karwan, 29, of Tomlin Road, Leicester
  • Raees Jamal, 23, of Lingdale Close, Loughborough
  • Mohammed Patel, 21, of Braybrooke Road, Leicester
  • Natasha Akhtar, 23, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham
  • Sanaf Gulammustafa, 23, of Littlemore Close, Leicester
  • Ameer Jamal, 28, of Catherine Street, Leicester

