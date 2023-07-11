Cossington: Protest against plan to fell Winston Churchill tree
Residents of a Leicestershire village have held a protest over the planned felling of a 57-year-old oak tree planted in memory of Winston Churchill.
Developer Bellway plans to remove the tree in Main Street, Cossington, to make way for an access road to a new housing estate.
The community gathered around the tree on Tuesday evening to show their opposition to the move.
Bellway said it had agreed to plant a replacement tree.
Since 1902 English oak trees had been planted along Main Street in recognition of significant national events.
The tree at risk was planted in 1966, a year after Churchill's death.
Paul Dearson who has lived in the village for 30 years, said his concern was not solely down to the tree's heritage.
"In a time that we are losing our wildlife, losing our environment - a single oak tree can have up to 300 species of insects, birds and animals and flowers and plants so it's really important that we try and save it as much as possible," he said.
Emma Crowe, clerk at Cossington Parish Council, said saving the tree was something the whole community felt "very strongly" about.
More than 2,000 people have signed an online petition she set up.
Ms Crowe said the planning application for the housing development suggested the tree was "likely" to be at risk.
Since then, the developer has confirmed it will need to be removed.
"Bellway came to a parish council meeting back in April and we asked them if we could save the tree," said Ms Crowe.
"They were on about transplanting it but there's no way you could transplant it, the roots are too big.
"They said they would replace it.
"That's not good enough we don't want a replacement - we want to keep it."
It is not known when the felling will take place but Ms Crowe said discussions had taken place amongst villagers about camping out at the tree to stop the removal when the time comes.
A spokesperson for Bellway said: "While we understand the views of the local residents who are organising this protest, there is no alternative means of access to the development.
"The outline planning consent granted in October 2022 confirms this as the only suitable entry to the site.
"We understand the tree is important to people in the village.
"We would urge the residents who remain concerned to engage with the parish council as we work together to find a solution."
