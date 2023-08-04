Mahek Bukhari: TikTok influencer guilty of murdering men in crash
A social media influencer and her mother have been found guilty of murdering two men who died when their car was rammed off the road.
Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, from Oxfordshire, died on the A46 near Leicester in February 2022.
It followed a dispute over an affair between Mr Hussain and Ansreen Bukhari.
Mrs Bukhari, 46, her influencer daughter Mahek Bukhari, 24, and two others were convicted of murder by a jury at Leicester Crown Court.
Four other people were cleared of murder, of which three were convicted of manslaughter.
Co-accused Mohammed Patel was found not guilty of murder or manslaughter.
During the three-month retrial at Leicester Crown Court, the jury heard how Mahek Bukhari "set a trap" that led to Mr Hussain who was blackmailing her mother over explicit videos from their relationship, being rammed off the road and killed.
Mr Hussain had been unhappy about Mrs Bukhari ending their three-year affair.
His friend Mr Ijazuddin - who agreed to drive Mr Hussain to the meeting point at a Tesco supermarket in Leicester and had no knowledge of the blackmail threats - was also killed in the crash.
