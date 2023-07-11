Loughborough: Cyclist who died in hit-and-run crash named by police
- Published
A cyclist who died after being struck by a car that then left the scene has been named.
Police said Anthony Smith, 47, was riding his bicycle in Ling Road, Loughborough, when it was hit by a silver Audi S3 at 20:00 BST on Friday.
Mr Smith was found injured and, despite the efforts of emergency services, died at the scene.
His family said Mr Smith, known as Tony, helped others with addiction, which he himself had overcome.
"He loved the outdoors and keeping fit and over the past few years Tony lived life to the full - from skydiving to kayaking," his family added in a statement.
"He will be greatly missed by this family, especially his mother, brother, sister and his niece."
Leicestershire Police said the car thought to have been involved left the scene and was later found on fire in nearby Frederick Street in Loughborough.
A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, while a 40-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The 29-year-old has since been bailed pending further inquiries, while the other two have been released under investigation.
Police are appealing for witnesses and asked for anyone with information to contact the force.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.