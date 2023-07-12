Matthew Schofield: Eighth arrest in murder investigation
- Published
Another person has been arrested in connection with the suspected murder of a man who was assaulted in Leicester.
Matthew Schofield, 34, was declared dead shortly after being found injured in Belgrave Road, near Belgrave Circle, early on 11 June.
A 20-year-old man is currently in custody for questioning after being arrested on suspicion of murder.
Seven other people have been arrested and released, and police have renewed their appeals for witnesses.
Det Insp Jen Heggs said: "In the time since Mr Schofield's death myself and my team have been working hard to piece together the events of the Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning.
"We know Mr Schofield was assaulted just before 3am and died at the scene.
"In the month since this incident happened we have arrested and interviewed a number of men as we work to identify those involved.
"The police are supporting Mr Schofield's family who continue to grieve the loss of a loved one.
"They deserve to know the truth of what led to his death and see that anyone who was responsible is brought to justice."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.