Mixed reaction to Leicestershire rail corridor freight park plans
- Published
Plans for a new freight park to store container ship cargo have received a mixed response.
The £750m Hinckley National Rail Freight Interchange is being examined by the Planning Inspectorate.
Local MPs, Leicestershire councils and charities are among the groups and figures who expressed concern to a consultation on the 440-acre site.
Some commenters said the plans were a "monstrosity", while others said it may be "valuable" to the local economy.
Further meetings to discuss the plans will be held by the Planning Inspectorate, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The consultation on the interchange was opened to the public earlier this year, closing on 23 June.
Among the issues raised by commenters on the consultation were the loss of countryside near Burbage Common, the effect of warehouses on wildlife and traffic, and increased pollution.
Alberto Costa, MP for South Leicestershire, said he was "deeply concerned" about the proposals, while Bosworth's Luke Evans said more than 96% of responses to his own survey of constituents were against the plans.
The Forestry Commission said the proposed site borders "ancient semi-natural woodlands" that "can still be impacted due to their proximity".
Terence Richardson, leader of Blaby District Council, questioned whether the scheme would achieve its stated aims.
"The purpose of a strategic rail freight interchange is to reduce road transport movements, something most would support," he said.
"All this site will do is to move the problem to a different location which does not have the infrastructure to cope."
Supporters of the site cited the need for investment in the area, and criticised objectors as "only concerned with their small portion of the world rather than the greater interests of society".
Nick Payne, development director at Tritax Symmetry, which has put forward the project, previously said the scheme was about "investing in Leicestershire, the environment and the future".
"Our plan will deliver thousands of jobs, new apprenticeships and skills development as well as huge carbon savings by HGVs off local roads," he said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk