Coalville: Man in critical condition after three-vehicle crash
A man in his 80s is in a critical condition in hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Leicestershire.
Police were called to the junction of Broom Leys Road and Stephenson Way, in Coalville, at 10:35 BST on Monday after the crash involving a van, a Ford Ecosport and Vauxhall Astra.
The man, the driver of the Ford Ecosport, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Nobody else was injured and no arrests have been made, police said.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is being urged to contact police while inquiries continue.
