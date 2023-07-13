Leicestershire Police officer to face panel over sexual behaviour claims
A serving police officer is to face a disciplinary panel over allegations he behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner with a woman he met at a bar.
PC Jake Cooke-Wilkinson, of Leicestershire Police, is alleged to have breached standards of professional behaviour with the woman he met at the venue in the Leamington Spa area on 27 August 2002.
He is charged with gross misconduct.
The hearing begins on 19 July and is expected to last three days.
