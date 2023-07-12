Loughborough: Shivering dog rescued from water tunnel
A dog has been rescued from a tunnel of cold running water after it fell about 8ft (2.4m) and became trapped.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the stricken canine in Whitehouse Avenue, Loughborough, at 14:45 BST on Tuesday.
Firefighters said the dog was shivering and was thought to have been in the water for "quite some time".
They were able to remove the dog from the culvert and with the help of the RSPCA it was reunited with its owner.
