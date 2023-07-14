Rider charged after hunt saboteur is hit by horse
- Published
A horse rider has been charged with common assault following an incident in which a horse "collided" with a hunt saboteur.
Sam Jones, 34, was arrested after the woman, in her 60s, was hit by the horse in Whissendine, Rutland, on 11 February.
Mr Jones, of Cottesmore Road, Ashwell, Rutland, has also been charged with hunting a wild mammal with dogs.
He is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on 11 August.
The incident occurred while Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs were filming the Cottesmore Hunt.
The second charge - under section 1 of the Hunting Act - relates to an incident in Loddington on 18 February, Leicestershire Police said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk