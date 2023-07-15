Boy, 15, injured in street stabbing in Leicester
- Published
A teenager was taken to hospital after he was stabbed on a residential street.
Police were called to Newland Close, in Hamilton, Leicester, at 13:31 BST on Friday to reports that a 15-year-old had been attacked.
The force said the boy was taken to hospital where he is being treated for injuries it described as not life threatening or life changing.
Another 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.
Police said they believed the boys were known to each other.
Detectives said they were still looking for the attacker and wanted to hear from people they believe recorded the incident on their phones or anyone who has video, CCTV or dashcam footage.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.