Leicester: Police recover machete after city centre street fight
- Published
Police seized a machete and baton after a teenager was slashed in a "frightening" city centre street fight.
Officers were called to reports of a group of males fighting in Granby Street, Leicester, at 20:28 BST on Saturday.
A 17-year-old youth was found nearby and arrested after he was treated in hospital for a slash wound.
Detectives said the fight involved around four people and they are appealing for witnesses.
The teenager was arrested on suspicion of affray and is being held in custody.
Det Sgt Jim Muzzell, of Leicestershire Police, said: "We know a number of people were in the area at the time and understand that this would have been a frightening incident for them to witness."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.