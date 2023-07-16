Leicester: Repairs expose old tram lines after water main burst shuts A6
Repairs to fix a burst water main under the A6 in Leicester have exposed some of the city's old tram track.
Severn Trent Water was called early on Sunday to fix pipe damage in London Road, in the city's Knighton area.
Engineers closed the road between Knighton Church Road and Palmerston Way while they carried out the work.
The digging exposed a section of track which was covered over after the tram network was decommissioned in 1949.
A horse-drawn tram system was introduced in Leicester in 1874 but was then electrified in 1904.
Trams ran until after World War Two when the growing popularity of motor vehicles led to the decision to terminate the service.
The tracks will be covered over again once the job is complete and diversions are in place.
Severn Trent said the water main damage had affected supplies to some properties in the area but the pipe had been fixed by 12:00 BST on Sunday.
It said tap water could be discoloured for a time after the repair but would soon return to normal.
