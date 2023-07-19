Giant plant flowers for first time in 25 years
A rare plant which flowers once every 25 to 30 years has finally bloomed in the University of Leicester's Botanic Garden.
The Agave succulent can grow to more than 15ft (4.6m) but had to be cut back to fit into the university glasshouse.
It is commonly called the century plant, due to an old belief it flowered only once every 100 years.
This one grew from seed in 1998 and will soon die off as part of its natural life cycle.
The Agave is native to Mexico and southern North America and now grows through parts of the Mediterranean area.
Gardener Rachel Benskin said: "It really is a wonderful sight to behold.
"Its fantastic flower spike can grow between five and eight metres tall so it's exciting to see this one bloom after so long, despite us cutting it back a little.
"It will die by the end of the year so visitors should make the most of this wonderful plant while they can."
The university's 16-acre botanic garden was founded in 1921 and moved to its present site in Oadby in 1947.
It has a arboretum, herb garden, woodland and herbaceous borders, rock gardens, water garden and a series of glasshouses.
