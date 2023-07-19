Move to shut down Leicester day centre for disabled people paused
A move to shut down a day centre in Leicester for people with learning disabilities has been halted after councillors raised concerns over the impact on families.
Plans to close Hastings Road Day Centre were given the go-ahead by Leicester City Council earlier this month, citing "dwindling demand".
But now the decision has been "called in" by five opposition councillors.
They have called for the centre's future to be debated.
The centre has not been best placed to offer the full support needed by the people who use it, the Labour-run council has said.
It can care for up to 30 people, but only has 19 people currently using it and has had no new referrals since 2016, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
'Great concerns'
Now Tory councillors Sanjay Modhwadia, Dilip Joshi and Ravi Mahesh, alongside Green councillor Patrick Kitterick and the Liberal Democrats' Nigel Porter have "called-in" the cabinet's decision.
Steps towards closing down the centre cannot continue until the "call-in" has been addressed.
Mr Porter said: "The closure of the centre is causing great concerns to the families who rely on its services.
"The council has failed to explain that for the last six or seven years [it] has not been referring individuals to the [service]."
The authority said it spent about £1.4m a year keeping the day centre open.
It said it could save £300,000 a year by closing it and accessing support for service users through independent providers.
Sarah Russell, deputy city mayor for social care, health and community safety, defended the cabinet's decision, saying: "With fewer people choosing to use the service, we do need to look for options that work for everyone."
The "call-in" will be discussed at Wednesday's adult social care scrutiny meeting and either progressed to full council for further scrutiny or dismissed.