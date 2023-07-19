Leicester: Two more arrested over brawl following local cricket match
- Published
Two more men have been arrested after a fight following a local cricket match in a park.
Leicestershire Police said officers were called to Rushey Fields Recreation Ground in Leicester at 19:15 BST on Sunday.
Two men, aged 27 and 39 and from Leicester, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of affray before being released on bail.
Seven men were similarly arrested and bailed earlier in the week.
About 30 men are thought to have been involved in the brawl, which saw weapons - including cricket bats - used, leaving four people injured.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
