Rutland solar farm plans causing concern
Campaigners are fighting solar farm plans which could see 3% of the UK's smallest county covered in panels.
Four separate projects have been proposed in Rutland and if all are approved, it would total about 3,100 acres - the size of Rutland Water.
A site in Langham is already approved, while government planning inspectors will decide on a major development on the Rutland/Lincolnshire border.
Petitions have now been set up against proposed sites in Pilton and Exton.
Plans for Staveley Solar Farm, in Pilton, which have been developed by Bluestone Energy in conjunction with Anglian Water, are to be submitted to Rutland County Council in the summer.
Campaigner Gary Firkins, from the Rutland Solar Action Group, said: "None of the energy generated here would go to local homes and local communities.
"It would go to a large private company to allow it to cut its costs and increase its profit and we feel that's just not right.
"People here are extremely motivated that the scale of the developments shouldn't go ahead.
"We believe in renewables, but we want our local council and our government to listen to us."
Anglian Water, which aims to become carbon neutral, said some of the energy generated would power its water treatment works in nearby Wing and other places in the area with the rest feeding into the National Grid.
Attraction 'won't survive'
Proposals for Exton Solar Farm, which aims to power 14,400 homes every year are to be submitted by Exton Energy to the county council later in the year.
Bosses at Barnsdale Gardens, a nearby tourist attraction which has been around for 40 years, fear the attraction would not "survive the build" of the new solar farm.
Nick Hamilton, from the attraction, said: "Rather than being here in such a beautiful paradise, you're in the middle of an industrial estate. So the visual will be a problem.
"For us, I honestly can't see we will survive the build.
"I want to be able to offer the visitors here enjoyment, ideas, education, all of the things that we do and it would destroy that completely."
Mallard Pass Solar Farm, straddling the Rutland and Lincolnshire border, aims to power 92,000 homes each year over the next 30 years.
The Planning Inspectorate said officers would be visiting the site next month.
Ranksborough Solar Farm, in Langham, which has been approved, aims to power 8,400 homes every year.
