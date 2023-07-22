Leicestershire man cycles 1,000 miles in 10 days for hospice
- Published
A man whose daughter and granddaughter died within six months of each other has taken on a cycling challenge to raise money for the hospice which cared for them.
David Rawlings, 58, from Coalville, Leicestershire, is cycling 100 miles (161km) a day for 10 days for Rainbows Hospice in Loughborough.
His daughter Lucy died in 2018 and his granddaughter Darcie died in 2019.
He said the support his family got from the hospice was "a real, real godsend".
Mr Rawlings said the cycle route included "a lot of places we used to go together" which had been a "real motivation" and he was accompanied by one of his daughter's favourite possessions - a koala toy.
Lucy was 15 years old when she died from Rhabdomyosarcoma - a rare type of cancer which started in her face.
Six months later, in April 2019, Darcie unexpectedly died from undiagnosed heart problems.
Mr Rawlings said he wanted to give something back to the hospice as the family was very grateful for their support.
"It was such a traumatic situation, and having them there to support [us] through what we were going through... it has been a real, real godsend," he said.
He had originally planned to take part in an organised cycle from Land's End to John O'Groats but the event was cancelled.
Still determined to take on a fundraising challenge, he instead decided to cycle 1,000 miles (1,609km) solo over 10 days.
He began his effort on Monday and has raised more than £2,500 so far.