Plans to demolish pub outside Leicester railway station
Permission is being sought to demolish a Leicester pub as part of plans to remodel the city's railway station.
The Parcel Yard, in London Road, was named after the sorting office that was historically connected to the station.
It still features fragments of original Victorian architecture.
A planning application has been submitted on behalf of Leicester City Council to knock down the building so the station entrance can be relocated and a pedestrianised area created.
The city council secured government funding towards a complete remodel of Leicester railway station in 2021 in a bid to create a more attractive gateway to the city.
Part of the £22m project includes transforming the covered entrance hall area into a plaza for shopping, food and drinks.
The taxi ranks would be moved to nearby Station Street, where the new main entrance will be located.
The street outside the new entrance would be remodelled with a ramp and steps.
Early plans submitted show the council is seeking permission to demolish The Parcel Yard building, which also hosts a taxi office and office space,
A second application is expected to be submitted that will set out more detailed plans.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said tenants had been served a notice to vacate the building.
The Thomas Cook statue in front of the pub would be removed and kept in storage throughout the works.
Leicester City Council is hoping work on the remodelled station will be complete by 2025.
