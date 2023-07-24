Market Bosworth: Plans for rectory to become special needs school
- Published
Plans have been submitted to develop an historic building in Leicestershire into a special needs school.
The vacant Old Rectory, in Rectory Lane, Market Bosworth, could become a setting for 40 pupils, supported by 40 full-time staff members.
It would include classrooms, therapy rooms, a multi-use games area, offices, and staff and student facilities.
The plans have been submitted to Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council by Witherslack Group.
The Grade II-listed building was constructed in 1849, replacing an older rectory which had been built in 1534.
The works would also include a single-storey teaching block and car parking spaces for staff, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
The company said the historic appearance and character of the Old Rectory, which is situated in a conservation area, would be "preserved and enhanced".
Planning documents read: "It is concluded that there is a persisting local and regional demand for SEN provision at both primary and secondary levels.
"Creating new school places at the Old Rectory - in a sustainable and accessible location and within a designated Key Rural Centre - would therefore provide significant planning benefits."
Witherslack Group describes itself as the UK's leading provider of specialist education and care for young people with special needs.
It has 29 specialist schools across the country, 24 children's homes, three vocational training centres and seven learning centres.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.