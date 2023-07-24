Caragh Eaton: Man pleads not guilty to murder of woman hit by car
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a woman who was hit by a car in Leicestershire.
Caragh Eaton, 28, was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle on Field Edge Drive, Barrow upon Soar, on 6 September last year.
Ian Curson denied murder when appearing at Leicester Crown Court on Monday.
The 42-year-old, of Fairhaven Road in Leicester, is due to face a trial, which is expected to last about six weeks, from Tuesday.
