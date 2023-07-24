Leicester: Eleventh arrest after brawl following local cricket match
Police have made two further arrests in an investigation into a fight following a local cricket match in Leicester.
Officers were called to Rushey Fields Recreation Ground at 19:15 BST on 16 July.
About 30 men were thought to have been involved in the brawl, which involved weapons including cricket bats and left four people injured.
A 27-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, from Leicester, were the latest to be arrested and later bailed.
Leicestershire Police previously arrested and bailed nine men, all from Leicester, aged 25, 26, 26, 27, 27, 29, 32, 39 and 42.
All 11 people arrested so far were held on suspicion of affray.
The force said extra patrols were in place over the weekend, with no further issues reported.
Det Insp Jenny Tattersall said: "We are continuing to gather information in relation to the incident and continue to appeal to the public for your help.
"It is not too late to speak with us. If you saw the incident or have any information, please do make contact with us. If you have any footage of the incident, including CCTV, phone recordings, dashcam footage or video doorbell footage, please also get in touch."
