Lubbesthorpe: New shopping centre granted planning permission
- Published
A new shopping centre that will become a focal point of a new 4,000-home development in Leicestershire has been granted planning permission.
Blaby District Council's planning committee has backed plans for the retail centre which will be part of the area's New Lubbesthorpe development.
The "local centre" will include a Sainsbury's Local store, three shops and a café/bistro.
The first floor will be occupied by a medical centre.
The scheme also includes a "luxury" 66-bedroom care home, to be built over two and three storeys.
The "local centre" and care home will complete the Tay Road part of the development, which also includes New Lubbesthorpe Primary School.
Building work is expected to start later this year.
Councillor Ben Taylor, from Blaby District Council, said: "This new local centre will be a most welcome addition to the first-class facilities we already have at New Lubbesthorpe. It is exciting to see the continued development of this vibrant community."
The Lubbesthorpe development, south of Leicester Forest East, will eventually feature more than 4,000 new homes and is being developed in phases over two decades.
Work on the project started in 2015 and the first families arrived in 2017.
It currently has 927 occupied homes, the primary school, a community hub, children's play areas, games area and a public open space.
