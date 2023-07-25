Leicester: Man and five-year-old boy found dead in house
A man and five-year-old boy have been found dead in a house in Leicester.
Police were called to an address in Hopyard Close at 21:00 BST on Monday after the man, 41, and boy were found unconscious.
East Midlands Ambulance Service and the air ambulance also attended but the pair were pronounced dead at the scene.
Leicestershire Police is carrying out an investigation into the deaths, but officers are not looking for anyone else at this stage.
A cordon remains in place while inquiries continue.
Det Ch Insp Mark Sinski, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team, said: "Detectives are working to understand what happened inside the address last night.
"I can reassure people that there is no risk to the public."
He added the families of the deceased were being supported by officers.
